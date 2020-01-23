Image copyright Family handout Image caption Connor Brown was stabbed in the heart

A court is to review the sentence of a man jailed over the knife death of an 18-year-old outside a Sunderland bar.

Connor Brown suffered a fatal stab wound in an alleyway near the city's Borough pub in February last year.

Leighton Barrass, 20, was jailed for a minimum of 20 years for murder. Ally Gordon, also 20, was sentenced to three and a half years for manslaughter.

The solicitor general has now asked the Court of Appeal to consider whether Gordon's sentence was too lenient.

Mr Brown was stabbed by Barrass, of Hartside Road, Sunderland, after what Newcastle Crown Court was told was an argument over drugs and an alleged £5 debt.

Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Leighton Barrass (left) was convicted of murder and Ally Gordon of manslaughter

The jury heard Gordon, of Pulmuir Road, Sunderland, kicked the victim as he lay on the ground.

He was cleared of murder by a jury, but found guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Mr Brown's family said the two killers had shown "little remorse".

A spokesman for the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said: "We prepared a report on the case for the Attorney General's office.

"The Solicitor General has now referred Gordon's sentence to Court of Appeal as a potentially unduly lenient sentence."

The hearing is due to take place on 12 February.