Image caption Police described the arson attack as "appalling"

Two people have been arrested in connection with a number of fires which damaged vehicles and beach huts.

Three of the huts were badly damaged, as well as several cars and a van, in the suspected arson attack in Blyth, Northumberland, on Thursday.

No-one was injured, but police described the incident as "appalling".

Northumbria Police said a 16-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of arson and were being questioned.

"With the nature of the fires, it is incredibly lucky that nobody was seriously injured and as inquiries continue we urge anyone who saw anything suspicious to come forward and contact police with any information," a force spokesman said.

The colourful beach huts are a popular tourist attraction in the town.