Driver pleads guilty to Newcastle car attack

  • 20 January 2020
Daniel Walmsley Image copyright Northumbria Police
Image caption Daniel Walmsley will be sentenced in April

A driver who struck another man with his car on a busy Newcastle street has pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The victim was knocked to the ground during the attack in the Groat Market in July 2019.

Daniel Walmsley, 28, and of Leam Lane, Gateshead, also admitted dangerous driving and driving while banned.

The judge at Newcastle Crown Court remanded him in custody to be sentenced on 17 April.

Image copyright ViralHog
Image caption Footage of the attack was captured by a passer-by

