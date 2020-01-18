Image copyright Family handout Image caption Emergency services attended but Andrew Deluen, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene

A pedestrian who was killed in a crash in which he was struck by two cars in Northumberland has been named.

Andrew Deluen, 33, of Blyth, was hit by a white Vauxhall Insignia just before 06:00 GMT on Monday while crossing Foremans Row in Seaton Delaval.

Northumbria Police said he was then struck by another vehicle, a red Mazda 2. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have been on the A192 near to the Keel Row Pub at the time.

Jake Dimmick, 26, of Elm Trees in Blyth, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving, failing to provide a specimen and other document offences.

He will sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court on 11 February.