Image copyright Katie Bushby Image caption Vehicles were set alight on two roads in Blyth

Three beach huts, a number of cars and a van have been set alight by arsonists who went on a rampage in a Northumberland town.

Firefighters and police in Blyth were called to the beach hut blaze at just after 23:00 GMT on Thursday.

While tackling these fires, crews were also diverted to deal with burning vehicles in Wellesley Drive and Grenville Road.

Northumbria Police said no-one was injured and the blazes were linked.

Image copyright Northumberland Fire and Rescue Image caption Three beach huts were seriously damaged

Kate Busby, 31, said she heard two enormous bangs just after 02:00 when vehicles in her road were torched.

She said: "One man's van went up like a firework and he was trying to put it out with buckets of water - it's his livelihood.

"This was so close to houses and could have been catastrophic if it had escalated.

Image copyright Sophie Henderson Image caption The colourful beach huts are a popular tourist attraction

"This was mindless vandalism and the whole thing was scary."

Insp Neil Hall of the Northumbria force said: "The events of last night and the behaviour of those responsible was absolutely appalling and totally unacceptable.

"We are committed to ensuring anybody found to have been involved is dealt with swiftly and robustly.

"With the nature of the fires, it is incredibly lucky that nobody was seriously injured."