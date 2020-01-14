Lorry driver 'caused crash by dangerous stop'

Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption John Robinson died at the scene of the crash on the A19 in County Durham

A HGV driver stopped in a "dangerous spot" after missing his turn off, causing a fatal crash, a court heard.

John Robinson, 24, died when his car ploughed into the back of Marcel Balan's lorry on the A19 at Washington on 12 March 2019.

Appearing at Newcastle Crown Court, Mr Balan, 57, of Barnsley, denied causing death by dangerous driving.

Mr Balan also denied a charge of causing death by driving without due care and attention.

Jurors heard Mr Balan stopped his lorry on the southbound A19 just before midnight.

Mark Giuliani, for the prosecution, told the court the defendant had stopped because he had missed his exit for the A1231.

He said Mr Balan was about to reverse up the slip road "three seconds" after he had stopped when Mr Robinson's car hit the back of the lorry.

Mr Robinson, of Peterlee, County Durham, suffered severe head injuries and died at the scene.

Mr Giuliani said Mr Balan had made "an unnecessary and dangerous stop."

"To stop alone, let alone make a stop so quickly was not only unnecessary but clearly dangerous," he said.

The trial continues.