Image copyright Infinite 3D Image caption The hotel is intended to serve Gateshead's new arena and leisure plans

A "crucial" hotel project on Gateshead Quayside is unaffected by a fraud investigation involving the developer behind the plans, he has confirmed.

Ward councillor for the area John Eagle said it was good news as the project was vital for the town.

Developer Elliott Lawless called allegations of conspiracy to defraud, bribery and corruption "baseless".

His Elliott Group plans for a 20-storey hotel with rooftop gardens were passed by Gateshead Council in November.

The proposed 202-bedroom four star hotel with 244 serviced apartments in Gateshead is intended to serve the new arena and leisure development.

Mr Eagle said he was "really pleased" work on the "crucial" development had not been affected.

"It's good news for Gateshead if it's guaranteed going ahead," he said.

It is understood 57 planning conditions have to be met before work can start and the council has had no applications regarding these, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Work on two high-rise apartment blocks in Liverpool city centre has stopped pending the investigation.

Mr Lawless has not been charged with any offence and has been released on conditional bail.

