Image copyright Google Image caption The explosion was heard in the area of Temple Memorial Park

A man has been charged in connection with an explosion on New Year's Eve.

A loud bang was heard in the area of Temple Memorial Park in South Shields, South Tyneside, and police found a hole had been made in the ground.

"Suspicious items including chemicals" were found in a property at Hathersage Gardens on 7 January, police said.

The 51-year-old man will appear before Newcastle Crown Court later, charged with possessing an explosive substance and a regulated substance.

Northumbria Police were called to reports of an explosion at about 22:30 GMT on 31 December. A bomb disposal team was dispatched and nearby houses were evacuated.

Det Ch Insp Sean Mcguigan said there was "no immediate threat to the public" and the force had this week carried out a number of measures as a precaution.

"I am now appealing to the public who witnessed the explosion on New Year's Eve, or who is aware of any similar incidents in the local area, to come forward and speak to police," he added.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.