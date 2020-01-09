Image copyright Police handout Image caption Alastair Quinn worked at Covent House Care Home from 2012 until 2016

A former mental health nurse has been jailed for neglecting and assaulting dementia patients in his care.

Witnesses said Alastair Quinn regularly knocked one patient to the floor and told another to "hurry up and die".

Quinn, 58, worked at Covent House Care Home in Birtley, Gateshead.

He was convicted in December on eight charges of ill treatment of a person lacking capacity. He has been sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court to two years in prison.

Prestwick Care, which runs the home, said it was "deeply saddened that Mr Quinn so completely betrayed the trust of the residents, his colleagues and the company".

"The welfare of residents is our utmost priority," it said in a statement.

"We carried out all the required checks and vetting procedures prior to hiring him and, like all our staff, he was subject to continuous appraisal and assessment."

Residents 'heard screams'

Quinn, of Waldridge Road, Chester-le-Street, worked at the home between 2012 and 2016.

Northumbria Police said that Quinn held one elderly man's shoulder and swiped his feet from underneath him.

The same man was, on another occasion, knocked over by Quinn "with such force that he cut his head", the force said.

Witnesses "reported hearing screams from the man's bathroom when Quinn showered him", it said.

Other reported incidents included unnecessarily restraining residents and pushing over one woman who would not take her medication.