Image copyright Counter Terrorism Police NE Image caption The teenager had a list of weapons he wanted to buy

The youngest person to be convicted of planning a terror attack in the UK has been detained for more than six years.

The now 17-year-old wrote about an "inevitable race war" in his diary and listed locations from his home city of Durham in a "guerrilla warfare" manual.

A jury had found the boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, guilty of preparation of terrorist acts between October 2017 and March 2018.

He was sentenced to six years and eight months at Manchester Crown Court.

Judge David Stockdale QC told the boy: "These are offences of the utmost seriousness."

'Natural sadist'

He also ordered the detention be followed by an extension period on licence of five years.

The six-week trial heard he was an adherent of "occult neo-Nazism", and described himself as a "natural sadist".

His attack preparations included researching explosives and trying to obtain the obtain the dangerous chemical ammonium nitrate.

He also wrote of planning to conduct an arson spree targeting synagogues in the Durham area using Molotov cocktails.