Image copyright Labour Image caption Ron Hogg became Durham's first police and crime commissioner in 2012

Family, friends and colleagues gathered for the funeral of former Durham Police and Crime Commissioner Ron Hogg.

Mr Hogg died in December, aged 68, several months after he was diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

He was posthumously appointed Commander of the British Empire (CBE) in the Queen's New Year Honours list for charitable and political services.

A ceremonial service was held at Durham cathedral and was attended by hundreds of people.

Image copyright Durham Constabulary Image caption Former colleagues paid tribute to Mr Hogg

During Mr Hogg's time as PCC the Durham force had been rated "outstanding" four times by government inspectors.

Mr Hogg was a senior police officer in Durham and Cleveland during a 30-year career.

He rose to the rank of Assistant Chief Constable in Durham and deputy chief with neighbouring Cleveland, before retiring in 2008.

In 2012, Mr Hogg was elected as Durham's first Police and Crime Commissioner.

Image copyright Durham Constabulary Image caption Hundreds of people attended the service at the city's cathedral

Among those attending was Mr's Hogg's son Alexander, he told to the service that the fact his father was able to fill such a large cathedral showed just how much he meant to so many people.

Durham's Chief Con, Jo Farrell, also attended and said it had been a real honour and a privilege to have worked with Mr Hogg.

"He was a fantastic police leader, a really innovative thinker and a thoroughly nice gentleman", Ms Farrell added.

