Residents flee Wallsend tyre yard blaze
- 5 January 2020
Homes were evacuated after a blaze at a North Tyneside tyre yard triggered a number of explosions.
About 120 people took refuge at a nearby pub after the incident at Metro Tyres in Wallsend at about 01.30 GMT.
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said the fire caused some gas cylinders to explode.
No-one was reported injured, but the fire resulted in road closures and the cancellation of some Metro services. Residents have now been allowed home.