Image caption Dipu Ahad will appear in court again next month

A councillor has appeared in court charged with stalking a woman over a period of months.

North Tyneside magistrates heard Dipu Ahad, 39, who represents the Elswick ward in Newcastle, was a "prominent member" of the Bangladeshi community.

He did not enter a plea and was granted conditional bail to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on 28 January.

He is accused of stalking the woman, who is also a member of the Bangladeshi community, between January and May.

The court was told the woman, who can not be identified, had suffered "serious distress".

Mr Ahad, of Ilfracombe Avenue, Newcastle, has been suspended by the Labour Party, but will retain his seat on the council as an independent.

He has represented the area since 2007 and his current term of office runs until May.