South Shields stabbing: Man has 'life-threatening' injuries
- 23 December 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been seriously injured in a stabbing in South Tyneside.
Police were called to an address on Whiteleas Way, South Shields, shortly after 03:00 GMT following reports a man had been attacked.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said the 24-year-old man was taken to hospital with "life-threatening" injuries.
A 28-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the attack, the force added.