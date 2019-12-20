Image copyright Family handout Image caption Nathan Ariss pictured with his fiancee, Gemma Smiles

A third person has been arrested on suspicion of causing the death by dangerous driving of a pedestrian who was hit by two cars in Gateshead.

Nathan Ariss, 36, was struck on the A184 Felling Bypass, near Whitemare Pool, at about 00:30 GMT on Saturday.

A 63-year-old man has been arrested and released under investigation, Northumbria Police said.

It followed the arrests of a man and woman, both 40, who were released earlier in the week.

Mr Ariss, of South Shields, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the first car to strike him was a black Peugeot taxi which was travelling to Newcastle city centre having dropped its passengers off in the South Shields area shortly before midnight.

Officers are appealing for people who used the taxi to travel to South Tyneside to contact them.

The other vehicle involved is believed to have been a "dark-coloured" car, police said.