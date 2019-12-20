Image caption Extra bus services are in operation at Metro stations

Drivers on the Tyne and Wear Metro have begun a two-day strike, bringing chaos for commuters and Christmas shoppers.

The network has been brought to a standstill after talks between operator Nexus and the RMT union broke down.

Nexus has apologised to passengers and local bus companies have pledged to put on additional services.

The strike comes on what are traditionally two of the busiest shopping days before Christmas.

All of the near-60 stations remained locked with passengers having to find alternative routes to work.

Bus companies, Stagecoach, Go North East and Arriva said they planned to make extra capacity available on major routes.

No trains today or tomorrow Sat 21 Dec due to strike action by RMT union. Stations are closed and no replacement bus is running. Please use alternative transport. To help plan your journey use the Live Travel Map (link) or call 0191 20 20 747 (lines open Mon-Fri, 8am - 6pm). — Tyne and Wear Metro (@My_Metro) December 20, 2019

Metro Services Director Chris Carson branded the strike as "totally unjustified", adding drivers had been offered a 15% pay rise.

But the RMT union denied that and claimed any pay rise was linked to a change in its members' terms and conditions.

A spokesman said it had made efforts to bring in the conciliation service ACAS to resolve the dispute.

Some people took to social media to vent their anger at the RMT, while others defended the right to strike.

Great KRISTMAS goodwill isn't it, going on strike when people use the metro the most and some still have to get to work. The season is busy enough without having to add an extra hour or more to your working day. Thanks for nothing. — 🕷🕷 Para 🕷🕷 (@quirkypop) December 20, 2019

Remember ALL trade union members have a right to strike. This should be respected by anyone that's in a union however inconvenient @My_Metro — Fiona Jane Freeman (@FionaJaneFreem) December 20, 2019

Martijn Gilbert, Managing Director at Go North East, said: "We appreciate that buses will be busier than normal as a result of the industrial action, so we're boosting capacity in key areas to minimise disruption and allow as many people as possible to travel."

Arriva said it would be using more double-decker buses on the busiest routes.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.