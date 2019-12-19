Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Denis Beytula "betrayed" his partner and child "in the most violent of ways", police said

A man who stabbed to death his three-week-old son and tried to murder the child's mother has been jailed for life and must serve a minimum of 23 years.

Denis Beytula attacked Andrei Stefan with a kitchen knife as he lay in a Moses basket before turning on Andreea Stefan, 21, at their home at Portland Close, Wallsend, on 2 October.

The baby died four days later.

Beytula, 27, pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder during a previous hearing at Newcastle Crown Court.

The Bulgarian and Ms Stefan, originally from Romania, had been in a relationship since late last year, but the court heard he exerted control over his partner and was jealous of the attention she gave their son.

After leaving the property following the attacks he telephoned 999 and calmly told the call handler: "My baby and my wife... I just killed my baby and my wife."

'Not love'

Police said Beytula had returned home from work angry at Ms Stefan's refusal to visit a hairdresser he told her to use.

In a statement, Ms Stefan said: "In one moment, Denis shattered my whole world.

"No parent should have to attend their child's funeral or see their baby in a coffin.

"Now I know that what he had for me was not love. Love doesn't try to control you. Love doesn't threaten you and love doesn't kill babies."

Image copyright Andreea Stefan Image caption Police said Ms Stefan had shown "incredible bravery" following Beytula's attack.

Det Insp Graeme Dodds of Northumbria Police said Beytula was a "cold and controlling individual" who had been overcome by "jealousy and selfishness".

"His victims were both completely innocent and they were two people he was supposed to love and protect. He betrayed them in the most violent of ways," he said.

"He manipulated who Andreea would interact with. He restricted her use of the telephone and social media. He even tried to influence who she worked with."