Image copyright Family photo Image caption Peter Duncan's family described him as a "devoted father and husband"

A teenager who stabbed a lawyer to death with a screwdriver as he was walking home from work has been jailed for minimum of 15 years.

Ewan Ireland was 17 when he attacked Peter Duncan, 52, at the entrance to a shopping centre in Newcastle in August.

A court heard the two brushed past each other when the teenager pulled out a screwdriver he had shoplifted and stabbed Mr Duncan in the heart.

Ireland admitted murder and was jailed for life with a minimum of 15 years.

Mr Duncan, who was working as legal counsel in the Newcastle office of Royal IHC Limited, managed to walk a few yards after being stabbed before collapsing near a Greggs outlet.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Ewan Ireland had a string of convictions when he murdered Mr Duncan

In a victim impact statement read out at Newcastle Crown Court, his widow Maria said her life "was ruined by a senseless and unprovoked act".

"The person who did this had convictions. Nothing stopped him. He continued and he murdered my husband," she said.

The court heard Mr Duncan's 15-year-old son was in the city centre that evening for a cinema trip and saw the cordoned off area without realising his father had been attacked.

"I am angry he was out free, and cannot understand why he was not locked up," he said in a victim impact statement.

"If he had been we would still have my dad to this day."

Ireland, who was able to be identified after he turned 18 in October, had 17 previous convictions for 31 offences between 2017 and 2019 and continued to commit violent crimes despite being on bail.

He also admitted stealing screwdrivers and carrying an offensive weapon.