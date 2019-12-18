Image caption Villagers say the tree is the focal point of the festive celebrations

For 37 years villagers in Harbottle, Northumberland, have taken a tree from the nearby forest to use as the centrepiece of festive celebrations.

But when police were called after this year's tree was taken, Forestry England bosses were labelled "Scrooges".

Residents say their actions had remained unchallenged until a £200 fine was imposed last week.

Forestry England said it was "unacceptable" for anyone to remove trees without permission.

Police were called in when villagers were captured on CCTV taking the tree away.

Image caption Bill Gibson said trees had been taken from the forest for 37 years

Bill Gibson, of Harbottle Christmas Lights Committee, said: "This leaves a nasty taste. We've been putting a Christmas tree on this site for 37 years and never had any problems.

"The kiddies from the local school come down and dress it and we have carols round the tree on Christmas eve.

"We didn't know things had changed until we had sourced the tree, erected and the job was done.

"Then a day later we hear the police have been informed and we end up being fined £200.

"It's supposed to be the season of goodwill. But it isn't in Harbottle."

Image caption Councillor Steven Bridgett said the decision showed a lack of goodwill

Northumberland county councillor Steven Bridgett added: "To involve the police for something like this is unbelievable.

"Going back decades there has been a relationship with the communities in the Coquet Valley and forestry officials where local villagers are able to get a tree from the forest.

"This has been a poor decision by management who you would think would want to foster good relations with the local community. It's Scrooge-like."

Image caption Police were called when villagers were seen on CCTV removing one of the trees

Mr Bridgett also questioned why locals had been refused a free tree while one is donated from nearby Kielder Forest to the Palace of Westminster every year.

In a statement Forestry England said: "Staff receive numerous requests each year to provide 'free' Christmas trees.

"We are not able to support all such requests and it would be unfair to single some out for support whilst denying others.

"At Harbottle we were faced with the evidence of individuals entering a public forest and removing a tree without contacting us... this is unacceptable."