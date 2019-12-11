Image caption The man was hurt in Moutter Close, Horden

Two more arrests have been made over a shooting which left a man seriously injured - bringing the total to five.

The 40-year-old victim was hurt in Moutter Close in Horden, County Durham, early on Sunday and is in hospital.

A man has been arrested on suspicion to commit murder and a woman on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Three others - a man held on suspicion of attempted murder and two women on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder - have also been questioned.

They have been released while investigations continue.

Durham Police said it was examining a number of locations across Peterlee and Horden as part of the investigation.

Horden Household Waste Recycling Centre has also been been closed to the public while inquiries continue.