Horden shooting: Further arrests bring total to five
Two more arrests have been made over a shooting which left a man seriously injured - bringing the total to five.
The 40-year-old victim was hurt in Moutter Close in Horden, County Durham, early on Sunday and is in hospital.
A man has been arrested on suspicion to commit murder and a woman on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Three others - a man held on suspicion of attempted murder and two women on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder - have also been questioned.
They have been released while investigations continue.
Durham Police said it was examining a number of locations across Peterlee and Horden as part of the investigation.
Horden Household Waste Recycling Centre has also been been closed to the public while inquiries continue.