A man has been seriously injured in a shooting in County Durham.

Police said they were called to Moutter Close, Horden, near Peterlee, at about 01:45 GMT.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, and two women are in custody on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder, Durham Police said.

Det Ch Insp Stephen Thubron appealed for anyone with information about the shooting to contact the force.