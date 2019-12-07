Tyne & Wear

Consett murder probe: Victim named as David Cameron

  • 7 December 2019
David Cameron Image copyright Family Handout
Image caption David Cameron, 47, was treated by medics at the scene but died from his injuries

A man who died because of a fight in a County Durham street has been identified.

David Cameron, 47, was found by emergency crews in Southernwood, Consett, at about 17:30 GMT on Thursday.

He died a short time later, Durham Police said.

A 14-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murder remains in police custody. Police say Mr Cameron and the arrested teen did not know each other.
Image caption Police say they were not looking for anyone else in connection with Mr Cameron's death

