Image caption The system carries more than 40 million passengers a year on 450 trains

Train crews on the Tyne and Wear Metro are set to strike for two days in the week before Christmas.

The industrial action comes after the RMT and Aslef unions rejected a 15% pay increase and changes to rostering arrangements.

The RMT union has informed operator Nexus that train crews will be taking the action on 20 and 21 December.

Nexus, says it is "highly likely" that no trains will run on those days.

Although Aslef members are not part of the proposed strike, it is understood that the loss of RMT members would be sufficient to cause a total shutdown of the network, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Nexus urged the RMT to call off the strike and to enter further negotiations.

Services director Chris Carson said the strike action was "totally unjustified"

"This action shows a callous disregard for the people who rely on the Metro every day, and all the more so as Christmas approaches."

"Unfortunately, people will need to plan ahead and find alternative modes of travel when it is taking place."

The RMT has been approached for comment.

Regional organiser Micky Thompson previously said the network's driver pay and conditions "have been allowed to stagnate and slip way behind the industry norm".

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.