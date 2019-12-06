Boy, 14, in murder arrest after Consett street 'altercation'
- 6 December 2019
A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in County Durham.
Durham Police said they were called to an "altercation" in the residential street of Southernwood, Consett, at about 17:30 on Thursday in which a 47-year-old man suffered a serious injury.
He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later, the force said.
The teenager is currently in custody after what officers described as a "tragic incident".