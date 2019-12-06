Image copyright Family handout Image caption Ann and Lawrence Nickerson's family have called for people to come forward with information

A couple killed in a hit-and-run were "childhood sweethearts" who will be "forever" missed.

Ann and Lawrence Nickerson, aged 75 and 79, were struck by a car on Jesmond Road, Newcastle, near the Punch Bowl pub on 23 November.

Mrs Nickerson died at the scene and her husband later died in hospital.

Their family said they had been "left inconsolable" by the loss of their "parents, grandparents and best friends".

The pair, of Heaton, Newcastle, were preparing to celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary next year as well as Mr Nickerson's 80th birthday.

'Made friends everywhere'

In a statement, their family said: "As childhood sweethearts they married and raised three children together while working hard to build up their own family business, Clarks Home Bakery.

"They travelled all over the world, striking up conversation with everyone they met, and making friends everywhere they visited.

"For our loved ones to be taken from us in such a horrific and tragic way, we will be forever changed and mourning this loss."

Sgt Matt Sykes, of Northumbria Police, appealed for dashcam footage from drivers who were on Jesmond Road when the incident happened at about 19:20 GMT.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and released while investigations continue.

A second man, 24, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender also remains under investigation.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.