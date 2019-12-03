Image copyright Family handout Image caption Connor Brown suffered a fatal knife wound to the heart

A man accused of fatally knifing a teenager has told a court he "didn't deliberately stab him".

Leighton Barrass denies murdering 19-year-old Connor Brown outside the Borough pub in Sunderland in February.

Giving evidence, 20-year-old Mr Barrass, of Hartside Square, Sunderland, told Newcastle Crown Court he had only been trying to "scare" him.

Ally Gordon, 19, of Pulmuir Road, also denies murder.

Mr Barrass told the jury the knife "came into contact with Connor Brown when he fell on to us".

'Really sorry'

Asked if he took responsibility for what happened, he said: "I'm really sorry. It was never supposed to happen."

Mr Barrass said his knife "only went in once", but the prosecution said Mr Brown had four other stab wounds.

The court heard Mr Barrass had bought a flick knife from a shop in Sunderland for £15 on the day of Mr Brown's death.

He was seen demonstrating to friends how the knife worked in CCTV images shown to the court.

The trial previously heard Mr Barrass had moved towards a group of people in the alley saying he "would stab any one of them".

Mr Brown then punched him to "stop him carrying out his threat", jurors heard.

The court was also told Mr Brown tried to fight back as the two crashed into bins but was stabbed five times, including a fatal blow to the heart.

The trial continues.