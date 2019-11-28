Drugs, cash and cars seized in Sunderland, Durham and Merseyside raids
- 28 November 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Heroin valued at £165,000, six luxury cars and £10,000 in cash has been seized in raids across northern England targeting organised crime gangs.
Fifteen addresses in Sunderland, Durham and Merseyside were raided in the joint operation, involving 160 officers from the Northumbria and Merseyside forces.
Eleven men and a women were arrested and remain in police custody.
The raids are part of Operation Sentinel and were led by Northumbria Police's organised crime unit.