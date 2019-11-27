Image copyright Google Image caption The driver failed to stop after knocking the pedestrians down, police said

A 79-year-old man has died after a hit-and-run crash in which a woman was killed.

The man and a 75-year-old woman were struck in Jesmond Road, near the Punch Bowl pub in Newcastle, on Saturday.

She died at the scene. The man was taken to hospital and has since died as a result of his injuries, police said.

A 22-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released while investigations continue.

A 24-year-old man arrested on suspicion of arresting an offender remains under investigation.

