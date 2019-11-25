Image copyright Google Image caption The two pedestrians were struck by a car that drove off near the Punch Bowl pub in Newcastle

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following a hit-and-run in Newcastle.

A 75-year-old woman died after she was knocked down on Jesmond Road, near the Punch Bowl pub shortly after 19:20 GMT on Saturday.

A 79-year-old man, who was with the woman, was taken to hospital with serious injuries believed to be life-threatening.

Northumbria Police said a 22-year-old man remained in police custody.

