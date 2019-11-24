Image copyright Google Image caption The two pedestrians were struck by a car that drove off near the Punch Bowl pub in Newcastle

An elderly woman has been killed in a hit-and-run in Newcastle.

The 75-year-old was knocked down on Jesmond Road, near the Punch Bowl pub shortly after 19:20 GMT on Saturday and died at the scene.

A 79-year-old man, who was with the woman, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The pair were hit by a dark-coloured car near the Punch Bowl pub. Northumbria Police said the car drove off from the scene.

Officers are trying to find the vehicle and its driver, and are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.