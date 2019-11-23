Image caption It is hoped that all barriers will eventually be taken out to improve traffic flow, TT2 said

Plans for new technology to cut queues and reduce pollution at the Tyne Tunnel have taken a step forward.

Tunnel bosses are introducing a system which means that drivers unable to pay at toll booths can take an invoice and pay later.

It is hoped that all barriers will eventually be taken out to aid traffic flow, tunnels operator TT2 said.

The technology will be installed in summer 2020, following approval from Newcastle City Council.

Phil Smith, CEO of tunnels operator TT2, said cutting queues was essential as traffic was expected to increase substantially when a Clean Air Zone is introduced from 2021.

Many high-polluting vehicles, including vans and lorries, will be charged up to £50 per day to enter the city centre when the plans come into force, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Mr Smith said this was expected to mean more motorists choosing to drive through the tunnels to avoid heavy pollution tolls.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk