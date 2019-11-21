Image caption Medomsley Detention Centre in County Durham closed in 1988

A former officer at a detention centre has denied misconduct in a public office and a string of sexual offences and assaults against young inmates.

Ian Nicholson, 74, who worked at the Medomsley Detention Centre in County Durham pleaded not guilty to eight offences dating back to the 1970s.

He faces a trial at Teesside Crown Court in November next year.

Co-accused former staff member Alexander Flavell, 86, also appeared in court but was not asked to enter pleas.

This was due to the outcome of a medical examination.

Judge Howard Crowson granted both men unconditional bail.

Medomsley Detention Centre closed in 1988 and was intended to house teenagers who had committed relatively minor offences.