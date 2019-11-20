Image copyright Google Image caption The boy was on trial at Manchester Crown Court

A teenage neo-Nazi who wrote about an "inevitable race war" in his diary has convicted of preparing terrorist acts.

The 16-year-old from Durham, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, is the youngest person to be convicted of a terrorist offence in the UK.

Manchester Crown Court heard the teenager, who had denied six terror charges, had identified targets and drafted a "guerrilla warfare" manual.

The boy was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing on 7 January.