Lyla O'Donovan is hoping her birthday will be made extra special by receiving cards from far and wide

The parents of a County Durham girl with a brain tumour are appealing for people around the world the send her cards for her seventh birthday.

Lyla O'Donovan from Ushaw Moor, was diagnosed with a brain tumour, aged three, and will undergo her 10th operation after Christmas.

The family hope their appeal will raise awareness of Brain Tumour Research.

"Despite the tumour being low-grade, her future is uncertain," Lyla's father Paul, said.

"As parents, my wife Kirsty and I are desperately trying to stay strong for Lyla and our five other children.

"She is so brave and never complains, in spite of all she has been through.

"Lyla's brought so much joy and recognition to other young people around the world, it would be amazing if, in return, her birthday wish could come true," Mr O'Donovan, added.

Last year, doctors advised the family to "go and make memories", as they were running out of treatment options for their daughter, who will be seven on 28 November.

