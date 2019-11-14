Image copyright Google Image caption The weight limit on the Grade I-listed bridge has also been repeatedly breached

Nearly 19,000 drivers have been clocked speeding on a road next to a newly reopened bridge in Newcastle.

Salters Bridge in Gosforth was reopened last month, after a two-year closure, to ease congestion during roadworks on nearby Killingworth Road.

Between 18 and 24 October 70% of vehicles on Hollywell Avenue, which the bridge connects to Salters Lane, were clocked breaking the 20mph speed limit.

Residents have said they are "living in dread" of a serious accident.

Three drivers were found by Newcastle City Council to be going more than three times the 20mph limit, though the average speed of those breaking it was 28mph.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the council also found more than 500 large vehicles had driven over the Grade I-listed bridge, which has a three-tonne weight limit.

Campaigners want to see the bridge closed permanently; council bosses say the figures on speeding drivers will be used to help decide its future next year.

Image caption The road was reopened due to construction work on nearby Killingworth Road

Audrey Macnaughton, of the Garden Village Action Group, said: "We are absolutely living in dread of an accident happening - it is not going to be that long now."

A council spokesman said the 20mph speed limit was in place because it was a residential area with a school.

He added: "This is a serious road safety issue and we have alerted Northumbria Police who may take enforcement action."