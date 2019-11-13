Image copyright St Oswald's Hospice Image caption The elephant sculptures, which were dotted around the region including at Tyne Bridge, formed Elmer's Great North Parade trail

Dozens of elephant sculptures that formed a trail around the North East have raised £182,000 for charity at auction.

The 70 hand-painted Elmer sculptures inspired by the children's books by David McKee went under the hammer for Newcastle's St Oswald's Hospice.

Artist and BBC Newcastle presenter Alfie Joey's Telly the Elephant was snapped up for £2,100.

The artworks were previously dotted around the region for 10 weeks.

More than 100 smaller Elmers, designed and decorated by North East schoolchildren, youth groups and organisations, also formed part of the Elmer's Great North Parade trail.

Image caption Artist and BBC Newcastle presenter Alfie Joey's Telly the Elephant sold for £2,100

Since the Elmer books were first published in 1989, they have sold more than eight million copies worldwide and been translated into more than 50 languages.

Jane Hogan, Elmer project manager, said: "People in Tyne and Wear are the greatest enthusiasts - whatever we do, they want to be a part of it.

"They've just made this whole thing fantastic for the hospice and the children."

In 2016, a trail in the region based on a character from the animated film The Snowman and the Snowdog raised £367,000 for the hospice.