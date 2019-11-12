Gateshead woman dies in hospital after flat fire
- 12 November 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman who was rescued form a house fire in Gateshead has died in hospital.
The woman, who has not yet been named, was freed by firefighters from a ground floor flat on Rosebery Avenue in the town in the early hours of 9 November.
A man who was also in the property managed to escape and was treated for burns and smoke inhalation.
A spokeswoman for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue service said the woman died the following day in Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary.