Image copyright Nexus Image caption The jetty has suffered significant damage, Nexus said

The Shields Ferry on the River Tyne is to close for up to a month because of storm damage to one of its jetties.

The long-established service operates two ferries, carrying about 400,000 passengers a year between North and South Shields.

Damage to the North Shields jetty means urgent repairs need to be carried out "in the interests of safety".

Operator Nexus said the structure had suffered "significant damage" and buses would be used instead.

Bad weather

Customer services director Huw Lewis said: "We will need to keep the ferry closed for up to a month while we carry out urgent repairs.

"The damage to the structure of the jetty has been accelerated by bad weather.

"It needs to remain closed to the public as a safety precaution until these extensive repair works are completed.

"We are providing a frequent replacement bus service via the Tyne Tunnel so that passengers can make their journeys with as little disruption as possible until we can re-open the ferry."