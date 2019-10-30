Woman jailed after man stabbed to death in Jarrow
- 30 October 2019
A woman who stabbed a man to death at a house has been jailed.
Nicola Lee stabbed Paul Taylor, 45, at the property in Thames Avenue, Jarrow, South Tyneside, on 31 March following an altercation.
Mr Taylor, from Hebburn, died from a stab wound to the chest, Northumbria police said.
Lee, 44, of Thames Avenue, was jailed for 14 years after she was convicted of manslaughter following a trial at Newcastle Crown Court.