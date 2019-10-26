Image copyright Mark Pinder/RHS Image caption Durham impressed with its spectacular 3D floral displays

The north east of England has come away with awards in the latest Royal Horticultural Society's Britain in Bloom competition.

The city of Durham was awarded a gold medal in the champion of champions category, narrowly missing out on winning to the Scottish city of Perth

Morpeth, in Northumberland, won gold in the town category, while Sedgefield won gold for best small town.

Elsewhere Saltburn-by-the-sea took a silver gilt in the coastal category, and Tanfield, County Durham, won gold in the village category.

Tanfield also won the wild about gardens award for its efforts to encourage wildlife including through pollen and nectar-rich planting and the installation of bat boxes and hedgehog shelters.

The finalists collected their awards a ceremony held by the RHS on Friday evening.

