Image caption Denis Erdinch Beytula will next appear in court at the end of the month

A man has been charged with murdering his three-week-old son.

Baby Andrei Stefan and his mother Andreea Stefan, 21, were found critically ill after being stabbed at a home in Portland Close, Wallsend, North Tyneside, on 2 October. Andrei died four days later.

Denis Erdinch Beytula, 27, appeared via videolink at Newcastle Crown Court but did not enter a plea.

He was remanded in custody and will next appear at the court on 31 October.

Mr Beytula had previously been charged with the attempted murder of the baby and of Ms Stefan.

Prosecutor Nick Dry said: "Sadly his baby son has now died and that fact is reflected in the indictment which had been lodged."