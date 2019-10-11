Image copyright Google Image caption Police said all parties involved in the shooting, near the One Stop shop, were believed to be known to each other

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after another man was shot and left critically ill after a fight outside a shop.

The 28-year-old victim was found in Blue House Lane, Washington, Tyne and Wear, at 14:00 BST on Thursday.

He is believed to have been in a fight outside the One Stop shop.

A 33-year-old was arrested in the early hours of Friday and a 24-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

It follows the arrests of two men, aged 33 and 26, on Thursday on suspicion of wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.

The victim is in a critical but stable condition in hospital, Northumbria Police said.