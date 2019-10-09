Right wing terror group accused in court

Image copyright Google Image caption Luke Hunter appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court

A man has appeared in court charged with terrorism offences relating to his alleged support for an international right wing terror group, the FKD.

Luke Hunter is alleged to have encouraged the murder of homosexuals, Jews, and non-white people, and shared a video of the Christchurch shooting.

The 21-year-old, of High Callerton, Newcastle, entered no plea at Westminster Magistrates' Court.

He was remanded in custody and to appear at the Old Bailey on 18 October.

Mr Hunter's lawyer, Frances Herzo, told magistrates the defendant was accompanied in the dock by an "appropriate adult" as a result of mental health problems and a diagnosis of autism as a teenager.