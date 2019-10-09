Image caption Denis Erdinch Beytula has appeared before magistrates charged with two counts of attempted murder

A three-week old baby who died following a stab attack in North Tyneside has been named.

Andrei Stefan was found critically ill at an address on Portland Close, Wallsend, on 2 October, and died four days' later.

His mother, Andreea Stefan, 21, also suffered knife wounds and remains in a stable condition in hospital.

Denis Erdinch Beytula, 27, was charged with attempted murder will appear at Newcastle Crown Court on 31 October.

Det Ch Insp Dave Cole of Northumbria Police said: "This is a devastating time for the baby's family."