Newcastle man charged with terrorism offences
- 8 October 2019
A 21-year-old man from Newcastle has been charged with terrorism offences.
Luke Hunter, of High Callerton, was detained in West Yorkshire as part of an investigation into right-wing terrorism by Counter Terrorism Policing North East.
He is accused of eight offences, including encouragement of terrorism, and dissemination and collection of terrorist publications.
He will appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.