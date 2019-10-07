Image copyright UK Parliament Image caption Stephen Hepburn has denied the allegation

A Labour MP has been suspended while a sexual harassment claim is investigated.

Stephen Hepburn, who represents Jarrow, in South Tyneside, allegedly targeted a female party member in her 20s at a curry house 14 years ago, according to the HuffPost.

The Labour Party has referred a case to its ultimate disciplinary body, the National Constitutional Committee.

Mr Hepburn said he "completely refutes" the allegation.

The NCC has the power to expel people from the party or impose time-limited suspensions.

Mr Hepburn, who has represented Jarrow since 1997, has had his party membership suspended which means he loses the Labour whip in the Commons.

However, he continues to sit as an independent MP.

Evidence submitted

Mr Heburn, 59, said he "welcomes the investigation so that the matter can be put to rest".

It was reported by HuffPost earlier this year that a fellow MP, who was said to be present at the time of the alleged incident, had submitted evidence to the party's investigation.

A party spokesman said Labour "takes all complaints of sexual harassment extremely seriously" but added it could not comment on individual complaints.