Image copyright FAMILY PHOTO Image caption Melissa Tate donated organs saved four children, her family said.

Organs from a 10-year-old girl who died after being hit by a car have helped save the lives of four other children, her family have said.

Melissa Tate was struck by a car in the Kenton area of Newcastle on 25 September and died in hospital the next day.

Her nana Lisa Tara said the family were trying to get through things day by day and had "to think about all the positives Melissa left behind".

She urged more people to become donors.

Ms Tara said Melissa, known affectionately as Missy, told her family when she was aged just eight that she wanted to sign up as an organ donor.

'So proud'

"She has actually saved four children's lives," Ms Tara said.

"That was just Missy all over, she just cared about everybody and anything.

"A few years back she sat all the adults down and told us all if anything ever happened to her she would like her organs to be donated to other children, to help save lives.

"Her mam, dad, and two step-parents have took that decision to carry out her wishes and us as a family have backed them all the way. We are all so proud of what Missy has done."

More on this and other North East stories

Image copyright FAMILY PHOTO Image caption Lisa Tara said her granddaughter was "caring, thoughtful and could be cheeky at times"

A 23-year-old man is due to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on 28 October charged with causing death by dangerous driving. He is yet to enter a plea.

He also faces charges of causing death by driving while uninsured, causing death by driving while not having a licence, failure to report to police following an accident, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving without insurance.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk