Image copyright DCRFC Image caption Thomas Baty (left) and Thomas Howard were discovered in their hotel rooms suffering from respiratory failure

Two rugby players who died after taking drugs in Sri Lanka may not have known what the substance was, an inquest has heard.

Thomas Howard, 25, and Thomas Baty, 26, died while on tour with Durham-based Clems Pirates RFC in May 2018.

A local investigation found Mr Howard died from intoxication of heroin while Mr Baty died from an opiate overdose.

Sri Lankan authorities found the men asked a taxi driver to get them drugs, the County Durham inquest was told.

They were also said to have paid 15,000 rupees for heroin - known as brown sugar.

However, a Durham Police investigation found significant gaps and inconsistencies in the Sri Lankan evidence, Crook Coroner's Court was told.

Coroner Crispin Oliver suggested the men, who were not known to be drug users, may not have known the drug was heroin and may have been misled.

He said it was possible "they have suffered a drug-related death arising from acquiring the brown sugar substance thinking it was something else".

The inquest at continues.