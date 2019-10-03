Image copyright Family handout Image caption Hannah Inman's family said her kindness "touched everyone" who met her

Tributes have been paid to a woman who died after a crash involving a car and a lorry.

Hannah Inman, 21, was a passenger in a Skoda Fabia which was in a collision with an HGV on Coniston Road in Blyth, Northumberland, on Tuesday.

Ms Inman's family described her as "a shining star" who will be "sadly missed".

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

In a statement Ms Inman's family added: "You were bright, beautiful and had a bubbly personality. Your kindness touched everyone who ever met you."

Neither the 22-year-old driver of the Skoda nor the 38-year-old driver of the HGV were seriously injured.

Police are continuing their appeal for witnesses to get in touch.