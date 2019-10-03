Image caption A police cordon was placed outside the house

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a mother and her three-week-old son were stabbed.

The 21-year-old woman is in a serious condition in hospital and her baby is critically ill after being found by police at a home near Wallsend, North Tyneside, on Wednesday afternoon.

Denis Erdinch Beytula 27, of Portland Close and who police said was known to the victims, was arrested at the scene.

He is due to appear at North Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

The mother and baby were found by police at a home in Portland Close at about 14:15 BST on Wednesday.

Det Ch Insp Dave Cole, of Northumbria Police, said it had been a "devastating time for the family".